Novosibirsk, Russia, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia is holding regional elections in a precarious political climate, with rallies rocking the Far East, an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus, and the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In 41 regions, Russians are voting for governors and assemblies, in addition to four by-elections for national MPs.

Early voting begins on Friday, but Sunday will be the main day.

Officials decided to hold the elections over three days to limit gatherings that might spread the coronavirus, but Kremlin critics allege it is a ploy to make it easier to fabricate results.

Russian regional elections rarely gain much attention, and many voters expect the ruling party United Russia to continue to dominate political life in the country.

Some nonetheless hope that might change this year with an emboldened opposition movement challenging the Kremlin's electoral machine.