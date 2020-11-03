UrduPoint.com
Russian 'Sausage King' Killed With Crossbow In Sauna

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian 'Sausage King' killed with crossbow in sauna

Moscow, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian oligarch reportedly nicknamed the "Sausage King" was killed with a crossbow in his sauna after masked robbers broke into his home, investigators said Monday.

The man and his wife were in their banya -- a traditional Russian sauna -- outside Moscow overnight when several masked men entered, tied them up and "demanded they give up the money kept in their home," Russia's Investigative Committee said.

The wife managed to get free and alert the police, who discovered the man's body, the Committee said in a statement.

"While inspecting the scene, investigators seized the crossbow the man was shot with," it added.

The robbers escaped in the victim's car, which was found near Istra, a town west of Moscow.

One of the men was arrested Monday evening, Russian news agencies reported.

The Committee, which probes major crimes, did not name the victim.

But Russian media widely reported that it was Vladimir Marugov, who owns numerous meat-processing factories and is known as the "Sausage King", according to the Interfax news agency.

