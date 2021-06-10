UrduPoint.com
Russian Serviceman Killed, Three Injured In Syria Blast

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian serviceman killed, three injured in Syria blast

Moscow, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A Russian soldier has been killed and three more wounded in a blast from an improvised explosive device during a patrol in northern Syria, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.

"One Russian serviceman died as a result of the explosion," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, adding that three more soldiers had been hospitalised but were in a stable condition.

