Russian serviceman killed, three injured in Syria blast

Moscow, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A Russian soldier has been killed and three more wounded in a blast from an improvised explosive device during a patrol in northern Syria, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.

"One Russian serviceman died as a result of the explosion," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, adding that three more soldiers had been hospitalised but were in a stable condition.