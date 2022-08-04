Russian shelling at bus stop kills 8 in east Ukraine: governor

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Russian shelling of a bus stop Thursday in the frontline east Ukraine town of Toretsk killed eight people and left four wounded, the regional governor said.

"According to preliminary information, there was artillery fire.

They hit a public transport stop, where there was a crowd of people at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Ukraine-run Donetsk region administration, wrote on Telegram.

He said that there were three children among the wounded.

The attack comes as Kyiv orders civilians to leave the war-torn Donestk region bearing the brunt of Moscow's offensive in the east of the country.