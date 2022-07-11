UrduPoint.com

Russian Shelling In East Ukraine Kills At Least 15

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :A Russian missile struck an apartment building in eastern Ukraine Sunday, killing at least 15 people as Moscow's forces sought to consolidate their control over the Donbas region.

"During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble" alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, the local emergency service said on Facebook.

"At least 30 others are under the rubble" of the four-storey building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said earlier on Telegram.

The building was partially destroyed in the strike, AFP correspondents saw at the scene where dozens of rescuers were sifting through the rubble with a mechanical digger.

Rescuers had so far been able to establish contact with three people under the rubble, emergency services said.

