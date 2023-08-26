Open Menu

Russian Shelling Kills Two In Ukraine's Northeast: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's northeast: governor

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and one wounded after Russian forces shelled a village near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the region's governor said Saturday.

Officials in Kupiansk, about four miles (six kilometers) from the frontline, had urged vulnerable residents living near the town to evacuate earlier this month as Russia stepped up attacks to recapture the area.

"According to the preliminary information of the medical staff, two people died in Podoly village as a result of the shelling, another one was wounded," Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Died Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallion ..

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

8 minutes ago
 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International S ..

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

23 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ..

Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

59 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

1 hour ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

2 hours ago
Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

2 hours ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

2 hours ago
 Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wild ..

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

3 hours ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous