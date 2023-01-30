UrduPoint.com

Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves At Least Three Dead

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Kherson, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson left at least three people dead on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while a strike on Kharkiv killed one person, according to the regional governor.

"Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead." The front in southern Ukraine has been considerably quieter recently than in the east, with Moscow withdrawing from Kherson city in November last year.

But the key city and regional capital is still subject to frequent shelling.

In eastern Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, the governor of the regional military administration said a Russian strike hit "a four-storey residential building".

"Three victims received minor injuries.

Unfortunately, an elderly woman died ... The building was partially destroyed," Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

In the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, where fighting intensified in recent days after several months of a stagnant front, Moscow-appointed officials said Kyiv struck a railway bridge, killing four people.

Ukraine on Sunday carried out an "attack from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on a railway bridge across the Molochnaya river", the Russian-installed head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.

"Four people from the railways brigade were killed, five were injured," Balitsky added.

The bridge is in a village north of the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol and was undergoing repairs, according to Balitsky.

Russia claims to have annexed the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions along with two other Ukrainian regions in the east, but does not fully control these territories.

