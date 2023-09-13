Open Menu

Russian Ships Damaged In Ukrainian Attack On Crimea: Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Moscow, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

Sevastopol port is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

The city's Russia-backed governor said the attack caused a blaze and injured 24 people.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula.

"The Ukrainian armed forces launched a strike with 10 cruise missiles at the S. Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine also "attempted an attack with three unmanned boats at a detachment of ships of the Black Sea fleet" during a sea crossing, it added.

"Air defence systems shot down seven cruise missiles, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov destroyed all unmanned boats.

"As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships undergoing repairs were damaged."Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-backed governor of Sevastopol, Crimea's biggest city, said on Telegram that he was at the scene of a fire at the shipyard.

"As a result of the attack, according to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured, four of them in moderate condition," he said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

11 hours ago
Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

12 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

12 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

12 hours ago
 At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', th ..

At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', thousands missing

12 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous