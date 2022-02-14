UrduPoint.com

Russian Skater Valieva To Learn Beijing Olympics Fate On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Russian skater Valieva to learn Beijing Olympics fate on Monday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva will learn Monday if she can compete again at the Beijing Winter Olympics when sport's top court gives its decision on a doping test she failed in December.

Valieva, who is 15, could be barred from competing in the women's individual competition if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules against her.

CAS convened in the Chinese capital on Sunday to hear evidence, with Valieva taking part in the hearing, and says it will deliver its decision around 2 p.m. on Monday (0600GMT) Beijing time.

"The hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the arbitration procedures relating to figure skater Kamila Valieva came to an end at 02:10am (local time) on 14 February," said a CAS statement.

The prodigious Valieva would be favourite to win the individual event that begins on Tuesday, just 24 hours after CAS issues its decision.

She helped Russia win team gold earlier in the Games, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.

The case has raised a string of questions, not least why it took six weeks for the test to be processed by a laboratory in Stockholm, which is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

