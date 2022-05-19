UrduPoint.com

Russian Soldier On Trial In Ukraine Asks 'forgiveness': AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine asks 'forgiveness': AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine asked for "forgiveness" in a Kyiv court Thursday as he gave a detailed account on how he killed a civilian early in Moscow's invasion.

"I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness," 21-year-old Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin said in court, addressing the wife of a 62-year-old civilian whom he admitted killing in the first days of the invasion.

Shishimarin faces possible life imprisonment in Ukraine on charges of war crimes and premeditated murder.

He told the court that he shot the man as he and several other Russian soldiers were retreating and trying to rejoin their units in Russia.

The soldiers found a civilian car, a Volkswagen, which they hijacked.

"We wanted to get to where our army was and go back to Russia," Shishimarin said.

"On our way as we were driving, we saw a man. He was talking on the phone. He said he would give us up." Shishimarin said another Russian soldier in the car, who he said was not his commander and who he called an "unknown" soldier, "told me to shoot." "He started to say in a forceful tone that I should shoot," he told the court.

"He said that I make up a danger if I don't. I shot him at short range. It killed him."The youthful-looking soldier, dressed in a grey and blue hoodie, looked towards the ground with his head leaning on the glass defence box where he was held as Kateryna Shelipova testified on her husband's death.

Other Russian soldiers are expected to stand trial in Ukraine soon, as Kyiv says it has opened thousands of war crimes cases since Moscow launched its invasion.

Related Topics

Murder Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Car Wife Man Volkswagen Court

Recent Stories

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Bri ..

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain

11 minutes ago
 Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

11 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

11 minutes ago
 China's consumption to recover from epidemic impac ..

China's consumption to recover from epidemic impacts

11 minutes ago
 U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in childre ..

U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.