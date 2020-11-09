UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Soldier Suspected Of Killing 3 At Base Detained: Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian soldier suspected of killing 3 at base detained: agencies

Moscow, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian soldier suspected of carrying out an attack on Monday using a gun and an axe that left three people on a military base dead, has been detained, news agencies reported.

"A serviceman who took possession of a weapon" during an attack on officers in the Voronezh region has been detained by members of law enforcement, the military said in a statement carried by the state news agency TASS, which added that the detainee was being interrogated.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Russia Voronezh Weapon

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

4 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

7 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

25 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.