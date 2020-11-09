Russian soldier suspected of killing 3 at base detained: agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian soldier suspected of carrying out an attack on Monday using a gun and an axe that left three people on a military base dead, has been detained, news agencies reported.

"A serviceman who took possession of a weapon" during an attack on officers in the Voronezh region has been detained by members of law enforcement, the military said in a statement carried by the state news agency TASS, which added that the detainee was being interrogated.