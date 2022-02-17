UrduPoint.com

Russian 'space Rocket Spy' Denies Charge In German Trial

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russian 'space rocket spy' denies charge in German trial

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow while working at a German university denied the charges at the opening of his trial Thursday, saying recent months had been "a horror".

Ilnur Nagaev is accused of having shared information about Europe's Ariane space rocket programme with Russia's foreign intelligence service SVR.

He allegedly received 2,500 Euros ($2,800) in cash in exchange, according to prosecutors.

But addressing the Munich court at the opening of his trial, Nagaev said he had "never heard of and did not know about the existence" of the SVR.

"No-one asked me if I would like to work for a secret organisation," Nagaev told the court.

"If someone had asked, I would have said no immediately." Prosecutors allege that Nagaev was contacted by the SVR in the autumn of 2019 at the latest.

After agreeing to cooperate, he allegedly "passed on information on research projects in the field of aerospace technology, in particular the various development stages of the European launcher Ariane".

At the time of his arrest last year, he was working at the University of Augsburg, a Bavarian town that hosts several key suppliers to the European Space Agency's Ariane programme.

Nagaev is the latest in a string of alleged Russian spies uncovered on German soil.

The case comes amid the worst tensions between Moscow and the West since the Cold War, centred on President Vladimir Putin's troop build-up at the border with Ukraine.

It reportedly led to the expulsion of a diplomat from Russia's consulate in Munich, after two other members of embassy staff were declared persona non grata over the 2019 assassination -- allegedly ordered by Moscow -- of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Augsburg Munich Berlin Vladimir Putin Border 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

34 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

34 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

34 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

36 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

36 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>