Russian Strike Destroys Odesa Region Grain Hangar: Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Russian strike destroys Odesa region grain hangar: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A Russian overnight drone strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region destroyed a grain hangar, Kyiv's military said on Monday.

"Tonight an almost four-hour attack by 'Shahed-136' drones was directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube" in the Odesa region, Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram.

"As a result of the strikes, a grain hangar was destroyed, tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged."

