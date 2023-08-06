Open Menu

Russian Strike Hits Ukraine Blood Transfusion Centre: Zelensky

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russian strike hits Ukraine blood transfusion centre: Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian forces struck a blood transfusion centre in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, adding that "dead and wounded are reported".

A "guided air bomb" hit the centre in Kupiansk, a city a few dozen kilometres from the Russian border, Zelensky said on social media.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," he said, adding: "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression." The reported strike came shortly after Zelensky said Russian missiles had hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow's invasion.

The Motor Sich site was near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes in recent months.

The Russian attacks came after Ukraine carried out a drone strike overnight on a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait, a day after another Russian ship was hit in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kerch Kharkiv SITE Border From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

2 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

2 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

2 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

3 hours ago
Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

3 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

3 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

3 hours ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous