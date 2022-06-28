UrduPoint.com

Russian Strike Kills Eight In Lysychansk: Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russian strike kills eight in Lysychansk: governor

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A Russian strike killed at least eight civilians in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk Monday as they were out collecting water, said the governor of Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday.

It follows deadly strikes earlier Monday on a shopping centre in the central city of Kremenchuk, and in the eastern city of Kharkiv, as Ukrainian officials accuse Moscow of deliberately targetting civilians.

"Today in Lysychansk, the Russians fired on a crowd of people with Uragan multiple rocket-launchers, as civilians were collecting water from a cistern," Gaiday posted on Telegram.

"Eight residents are dead, 21 have been taken to hospital." Lysychansk is the next target of Russian forces in their bid to take total of Ukraine's eastern Donbas territory, made of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

Over the weekend, they captured its twin city, Severodonetsk, after weeks of fierce fighting.

Earlier Monday, a Russian strike on the crowded shopping centre in Kremenchuk killed at least 10 people, wounding more than 40 others. Regional governor Dmytro Lunin warned that the death toll could rise.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said the Kremenchuk strike was deliberately timed to coincide with the mall's busiest hours and cause the maximum number of victims.

The strike in Kharkiv killed four people and wounded 19 others, including four children, said Oleg Synegubov, the head of Kharkiv's regional administration.

"The enemy is deliberately terrorising the civilian population," he said in a statement on Telegram.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Lysychansk Kremenchuk Donetsk Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next targ ..

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next target: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Criminal killed in police encounter

Criminal killed in police encounter

1 hour ago
 PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-e ..

PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-election: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with E ..

Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces 10 to 15 pc of non-energy import bill ..

Govt reduces 10 to 15 pc of non-energy import bill: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.