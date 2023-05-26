UrduPoint.com

Russian Strike On Clinic Kills One, Injures 15 In Ukraine's Dnipro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A Russian missile on Friday struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one and injuring 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded," Zelensky wrote in a statement on social media.

He posted a video of smoke billowing from roofless buildings with blown-out windows.

Zelensky said that rescuers were working at the scene to clear debris and rescue victims.

He said that with a strike on a medical facility, "Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest.

" Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.

The head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote earlier on Telegram that the Dnipropetrosk region was "massively attacked" overnight "with rockets and drones".

In the city of Dnipro, overnight shelling set fire to a house and damaged two others, he said.

