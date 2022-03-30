UrduPoint.com

Russian Strikes Hit Red Cross Building In Mariupol: Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russian strikes hit Red Cross building in Mariupol: Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces struck a Red Cross facility in the besieged and destroyed southern Ukraine port city of Mariupol, Kyiv said Wednesday, where officials have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster.

"In Mariupol, the occupiers aimed at the building of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said in a statement on social media.

"Enemy aircraft and artillery fired on a building marked with a red cross on a white background, indicating the presence of wounded people or civilian or humanitarian cargo," the statement said.

Denisova did not specify when the strikes had taken place and said there was no confirmation yet if anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.

Russian forces have encircled the strategic southern city and their steady indiscriminate shelling has killed at least 5,000 people, officials say, estimating total deaths could be as many as 10,000.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Ukraine Russia Social Media Mariupol

Recent Stories

Thailand industrial production index falls in Febr ..

Thailand industrial production index falls in February

3 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan grieved over martyrdom of secur ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan grieved over martyrdom of security forces' personnel

3 minutes ago
 China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relat ..

China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relationship Russia

3 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns terrorist att ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC

3 minutes ago
 World Autism Awareness Day to be mark on April 2

World Autism Awareness Day to be mark on April 2

3 minutes ago
 Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees fo ..

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Germany Ready for T ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.