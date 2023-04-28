UrduPoint.com

Russian Strikes Hit Several Ukrainian Cities Overnight

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight including the capital Kyiv, officials said Friday.

At least five people were killed in strikes that hit the central cities of Dnipro and Uman.

While Russia regularly bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure last winter, the massive strikes had tailed off in recent months. Kyiv had not been targeted by missiles in more than 50 days.

Most fighting is now taking place in the east for control of the industrial Donbas region, particularly the city of Bakhmut, which has been almost completely destroyed.

Missiles "killed civilians again in the city of Dnipro", city mayor Borys Filatov said Friday on Telegram, adding: "A young woman and a three-year-old child died." Air defence systems were also activated in Kyiv, according to local officials.

"After a pause of 51 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv," said local air defence forces head Sergey Popko, according to the city administration.

"According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in Kyiv airspace. In addition to the missiles, two drones were shot down." No casualties or damage to buildings were reported.

Ukraine's air defence system has been bolstered in recent months by the delivery of Western equipment crucial to the country's war effort.

In particular, Kyiv received the sophisticated American Patriot systems in April.

While it has not faced missile barrages since early March, the capital was the target last week of an attack by 12 Iranian-made drones, eight of which were shot down without causing any casualties.

In Uman, a central city of 80,000 inhabitants, a video broadcast by Ukrainian media showed a gutted apartment building, rubble strewn around it.

"An enemy missile hit a residential building. Information about the victims is being clarified," Zoya Vovk, spokesperson for the regional police, said on Telegram.

According to regional governor Igor Tabourets, Uman was hit by two cruise missiles, with one hitting a residential building and the other a warehouse.

"As of 7:00 am, three people were killed and 8 were injured," said Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko, referring to the attack in Uman.

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since Moscow's February 2022 invasion.

Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counter-offensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Governor Moscow Russia Died Young Uman February March April Women Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

2 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

10 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

10 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

10 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.