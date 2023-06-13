UrduPoint.com

Russian Strikes Kill 10 In Zelensky's Hometown

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian strikes kill 10 in Zelensky's hometown

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Russian strikes early Tuesday on the hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky killed ten people, as Moscow said it had captured Western armoured vehicles from Kyiv's forces.

The strikes overnight hit multiple sites and smashed into a five-storey apartment building in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, leaving smoke billowing from the housing block strewn with debris.

"Ten people have died. One is under rubble. Twenty-eight are injured and 12 of them are in the city's hospitals in medium, serious and very serious condition," said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration.

"Rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Zelensky said after the strikes that Russian forces were waging a war against "residential buildings, ordinary cities and people".

He promised Ukrainians that those responsible would be held to account.

"Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch," he said in a statement on social media.

Air raid sirens earlier had sounded across Ukraine as the capital Kyiv and the northeast city of Kharkiv also came under missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 14 cruise missiles and four Iranian-made drones overnight, with 10 missiles and one drone intercepted.

