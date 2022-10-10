Russian strikes kill 10, wound dozens: Ukrainian police

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Mass retaliatory Russian strikes across Ukraine on Monday killed at least 10 people and hurt dozens more, according to the national police service.

"As of now, 10 people have died and about 60 have been injured across the country as a result of missile strikes by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine," the national police service said in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by multiple Russian strikes early on Monday -- the first since late June.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least 5 people were killed in the attacks.

"Five people died from rocket attacks in Kyiv. Fifty-one wounded. Of them, 42 were hospitalised," Klitschko said in a video on social media.