Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :At least eight fighters were killed in Russian air strikes early Monday targeting a rebel base in Syria's northwest, a war monitor said.

"Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Jihadist group HTS, led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, controls swathes of Idlib province, parts of which form the last bastions of armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

HTS also controls parts of the adjacent Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.

An AFP correspondent at the site said the jihadist group cordoned off the area after the strikes, which came shortly after midnight.

Russia has repeatedly struck the Idlib stronghold over the years.