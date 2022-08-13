UrduPoint.com

Russian Strikes Kill Three In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Russian shelling on Friday killed three people in two separate incidents in the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said.

In the east of the country, Russian shelling killed two civilians in the last major city under Ukrainian control in the Donetsk region.

"New attack on Kramatorsk... two civilians dead and 13 wounded," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook, calling for remaining residents to evacuate.

"The bombardment has damaged at least 20 buildings and a fire has broken out." In the southeast, Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia killed one woman and wounded two others, local official Anatoli Kurtev said.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced from their homes since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in late February.

Since withdrawing its troops from areas around the capital Kyiv in late March, Russia has focused its attention on the east and south of the country.

But Ukrainian forces in recent weeks have been clawing back territory in the southern Kherson region, which borders the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Russian forces seized the provincial capital of the same name on March 3, the first major city to fall to Moscow since the start of the invasion on February 24.

An official in the region, Sergi Khlan, said on Facebook that the last bridge being used by Russian forces to transport military equipment had been "destroyed".

The Ukrainian defence ministry on Friday evening said Russia had achieved "partial successes" in the Bakhmut area, on the road towards Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region.

But Ukraine estimates there are still hundreds of thousands of civilians left in the eastern territories not yet occupied by Russia, among them many of the elderly.

Deadly Russian strikes have repeatedly hit Kramatorsk since Russia invaded.

In April, a rocket attack on the city's train station killed at least 57 civilians as they waited on the platform to be evacuated west to safety.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Road Same Kramatorsk Kherson Donetsk February March April Women From Million

Recent Stories

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

2 hours ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

2 hours ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

2 hours ago
 Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

2 hours ago
 Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his socia ..

Police needs Gill's phone to interrogate his social media comm: Kaira

2 hours ago
 At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public ..

At least 11 killed in Montenegro shooting: public broadcaster

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.