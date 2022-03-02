Russian tennis players still allowed to compete in ATP, WTA events

(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events, the sport's governing bodies said on Tuesday.

A statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organisers of the four Grand Slam competitions said Russians and Belarusians will continue to be allowed to compete in professional events "for the time being", after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP and WTA tournaments to be held in Moscow in October have though been suspended.