Russian Trial Opens For Navalny Ally Facing 'extremism' Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :An ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on trial in Siberia on Monday on charges of creating an "extremist organisation", a court spokeswoman told AFP, as authorities press ahead with a crackdown on dissent amid Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Ksenia Fadeyeva, 31, is a former municipal deputy in the Siberian city of Tomsk who was added to Russia's "terrorist" list in January 2022.

She also headed Navalny's political office in the city, where Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok when he visited in August 2020 to support local activists ahead of elections.

The next month, Fadeyeva was elected to the Tomsk city legislature along with other independent activists in Siberia, a move hailed as a victory for the Russian opposition against Vladimir Putin's rule.

The local elections came a year ahead of parliamentary polls and were seen as a blow to the Kremlin, as the ruling party faced sinking popularity and simmering public anger over economic woes.

But in 2021, Navalny's political offices were designated "extremist organisations", putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of prosecution.

Many of his allies have left Russia, though Fadeyeva refused to flee and was detained in December 2021 on charges of organising "an extremist" group.

