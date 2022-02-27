UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops Enter Ukraine's Second City, Fighting Under Way: Regional Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way: regional chief

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and fighting was underway on Sunday, the head of the regional administration said on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv," Oleg Sinegubov said in a Facebook post. "The Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy."

