Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" on Saturday as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew after fighting in the city that saw Russian troops pushed back.

Ukrainian officials reported 198 civilian deaths in total, including three children, as explosions reverberated in Kyiv, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.

Moscow said it fired cruise missiles at military targets and would "develop the offensive from all directions" after accusing Ukraine of having "rejected" talks.

But, on day three of Russia's invasion, defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin, while Washington said the invading force had a "lack of momentum".

Ukraine's army said it held back an assault on the capital -- but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" which had infiltrated the city.

Zelensky said in a video messages "we will do and say only one thing: we will fight until we have liberated our country".