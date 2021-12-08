UrduPoint.com

Russian Troops 'threaten No One', Kremlin Says After Putin-Biden Call

Moscow, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian troops massing on Ukraine's borders threaten no one, the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden.

Asked if Russia planned to draw down troops after the Putin-Biden summit, Ushakov said: "Russian troops are on their territory, they are threatening no one, the president has said so." Ushakov insisted that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia had not been discussed.

