UrduPoint.com

Russian TV Protester Detained Over Discrediting Russian Army: Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Russian TV protester detained over discrediting Russian army: lawyer

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Russian investigators on Wednesday launched a criminal probe against Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's military intervention in Ukraine on live tv, and detained the journalist, her lawyer said.

"A criminal case has been launched," lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told AFP, adding they were now waiting for investigators to decide on a pre-trial measure for the 44-year-old.

In a recent interview with AFP, Ovsyannikova had expressed hope that authorities would not place her in pre-trial detention because she has two children.

Writing on messaging app Telegram earlier in the day, Ovsyannikova said that 10 members of law enforcement raided her home at 6:00 am.

"They scared my young daughter," she added.

In March, Ovsyannikova, then an editor at Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news, holding a poster reading "No War" in English.

Criticism of President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine has been virtually outlawed in Russia, and her protest made headlines around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered her asylum or other forms of consular protection.

The criminal probe against Ovsyannikova was launched after two Moscow courts ordered the journalist to pay fines for discrediting the Russian army.

Ovsyannikova said she had been accused of spreading "fake" information about the Russian army.

In mid-July, Ovsyannikova staged a one-woman protest near the Kremlin, holding a poster that read "Putin is a murderer." Writing on Telegram on Wednesday, she said that more than 350 children had already died in Ukraine.

"How many children have to die before you stop?" she added.

In the months following her protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, working for Germany's Die Welt for three months.

In early July, she announced that she was returning to Russia to settle a dispute over the custody of her two children.

Related Topics

Protest World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Germany Young Vladimir Putin Reading March July Criminals TV

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

5 minutes ago
 OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-i ..

OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

15 minutes ago
 OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including ..

OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including Ray Tracing and Heterogeneous ..

19 minutes ago
 TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.