MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian and Ukrainian commissioners for human rights are planning to hold a meeting in Türkiye on Jan. 12-14, a Russian official said on Monday.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia's commissioner for human rights, told reporters in Moscow that she will visit Türkiye for a forum.

She said scores of experts from many nations will attend the forum in Türkiye, adding that they are planning to meet the Ukrainian side.

"We're exploring the prospect of a meeting as well as the potential Primary agenda of our conversations," she said.

Dmitro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament commissioner for human rights, also announced that a meeting with the Russian side is planned in Türkiye.