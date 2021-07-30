UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Uzbek Armies Hold Joint Exercises Near Afghan Border

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian, Uzbek armies hold joint exercises near Afghan border

Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Russian and Uzbek armies kicked off joint military exercises at Uzbekistan's border with Afghanistan on Friday as Central Asia looks for Moscow's support in the wake of a Taliban offensive that has overwhelmed their neighbour.

The exercises come a week before similar drills planned in neighbouring Tajikistan, which also borders Afghanistan.

Moscow has positioned itself as a bulwark against potential incursions into a region that was once part of the Soviet Union and which has watched the Taliban overwhelm Afghan government forces to seize key positions on its borders.

The press service for Russia's Central Military District said Friday that Russian peacekeeping units and special purpose brigades had been deployed to a training facility in Uzbekistan's Termez.

The joint exercises involving 1,500 troops and 200 units will continue until August 10, the Central Military District said, noting that assault aircraft stationed at Russia's military base in adjacent Kyrgyzstan would take part.

Russian, Uzbek and Tajik forces will then combine for the drills in Tajikistan that begin on August 5 and end on August 10.

Russian foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said in a interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station last week that the exercises would be a "signal" to Central Asian populations that the situation in Afghanistan will not threaten the region.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan August Border Government Asia

Recent Stories

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

16 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

30 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

30 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

31 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.