Russian Volcano Spews Ash Across Kamchatka Peninsula

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russian volcano spews ash across Kamchatka peninsula

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash across a vast swathe of the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, potentially posing a risk to flights and paralysing several villages.

Dramatic videos published by officials showed a huge wall of ash rising above a snowy forest.

Volcanologists issued a red code warning for flights and Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsiya urged crews to "constantly monitor changes in meterological information".

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), which monitors eruptions in the region, reported that the ash cloud had drifted hundreds of kilometres (miles) to the north and southwest of Shiveluch.

"An extrusive eruption of the volcano continues. Ash clouds of up to 15 kilometres (49,200 feet) tall ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," the KVERT said in its red code alert notice.

Rosaviatsiya said it had issued a notice to plane crews asking them to ensure their flights were safe.

