ANKARA, 11 jUNE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :ANKARA (AA) - Russian winger Andrey Mostovoy, 23, has been withdrawn from the squad for EURO 2020 after contracting COVID-19, the Russian football federation announced on Friday.

The Zenit St. Petersburg player was replaced by center-?back Roman Evgenjev, 22, from Dynamo Moscow.

Russia will face Belgium, Denmark and Finland in Group B.