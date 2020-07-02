UrduPoint.com
Russians Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend Rule: Partial Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russians back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule: partial results

Moscow, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :More than 73 percent of voters backed constitutional reforms allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, partial results showed as polls closed in a nationwide vote on Wednesday.

With 26.55 percent of polling stations reporting as polls in western Russia closed at 1800 GMT, 73.55 percent of voters had supported the reforms, the central election commission said.

