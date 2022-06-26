Russians 'fully occupy' Severodonetsk, focus shifts to Lysychansk

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Russia's army has "fully occupied" the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fighting, its mayor said Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would be able to send nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus within months.

The capture of the industrial hub of Severodonetsk is an important strategic win for Moscow as it seeks to gain full control over the east of the country.

It has been the scene of weeks of running battles, but the Ukrainian army said Friday that its outgunned forces would withdraw to better defend the neighbouring city of Lysychansk.

"The city has been fully occupied by the Russians," mayor Oleksandr Striuk said on Saturday.