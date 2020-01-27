Russians go on trial in Cape Verde after record cocaine seizure

Praia, Cape Verde, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Ten Russians were due to go on trial Monday in Cape Verde charged with drug trafficking following a record 9.5-tonne cocaine haul.

The drugs stash was found in 260 packets on the Russian-crewed, Panamanian-registered ESER vessel in January 2019, the biggest ever narcotics find in the archipelago off the coast of Senegal.

Police said the cargo, which was coming from South America and destined for Tangiers, was intercepted at Praia port while complying with judicial procedures linked to the death of a crew member.

They said they had advance warning the vessel was suspected of having drugs aboard after an exchange of information with the Lisbon-based, EU-funded Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre.

Cape Verde, a ten-island archipelago, is used by drug traffickers as a transit country for drugs from South America destined for Europe.