UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Killed In Missile Test Blast Were Working On 'new Weapons'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Russians killed in missile test blast were working on 'new weapons'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Russia's nuclear agency chief on Monday confirmed that five scientists killed last week were developing "new weapons" and vowed to continue testing "until the end", despite the explosion.

The accident took place at an Arctic military facility on the coast of the White Sea on Thursday, but Russian authorities only admitted its nuclear nature on Saturday.

The blast provoked a spike in radiation levels.

US experts have said it could be linked to the testing of the "Burevestnik" cruise missile, touted by President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

National nuclear agency Rosatom on Monday honoured the memory of its five dead staff.

"The best (thing) for their memory will be our further work on the new weapons," the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev was quoted as saying by agencies.

"We are fulfilling the task of the motherland, its security will be reliably ensured," he added.

Russia held a memorial service for the scientists in the closed city of Sarov in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 500 kilometres (300 miles) east of Moscow.

During the Cold War, Sarov was a top-secret city known as Arzamas-16. The centre produced the Soviet Union's first nuclear weapons.

It is still a closed city accessible only with special passes.

Rosatom has said the accident occurred while a missile was being tested on an offshore platform in the far northern Arkhangelsk region.

Fuel exploded and the blast blew staff into the sea, it said.

The nearby city of Severodvinsk recorded elevated radiation levels following the accident and panicked residents rushed to buy iodine to counteract radiation.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Moscow Russia Nuclear Buy Severodvinsk Vladimir Putin Nizhny Novgorod Best

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

1 hour ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.