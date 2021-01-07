Russians see US democracy 'limping' after Capitol stormed

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian officials on Thursday pointed to the storming of the US Capitol as evidence of America's decline, with one saying it showed US democracy was "limping on both feet".

After the stunning events in Washington, many in Moscow said the United States was no longer in any position to lecture other countries on freedom and democracy.

Under banners reading "Storm of the Capitol" and "Chaos in Washington", Russian state television showed rolling images of mobs of Donald Trump supporters breaking down barricades and swarming the building, as security forces fired tear gas and police drew guns inside.

"The losing side has more than enough grounds to accuse the winner of falsifications -- it is clear that American democracy is limping on both feet," Konstantin Kosachyov, the chair of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said in a post on Facebook.