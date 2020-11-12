UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Sickened By Virus Surge Feel Lucky To Be In Well-off Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Russians sickened by virus surge feel lucky to be in well-off Moscow

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Alexander Komarov, a patient in one of Moscow's temporary hospital wards, cannot hold back tears as he speaks about his fear of dying from the coronavirus.

But as Russia's underfunded and poorly staffed hospitals in the regions beyond Moscow are struggling to cope with a new surge in virus patients, Komarov acknowledges that he is lucky to be receiving treatment in the affluent capital.

"I'd rather be here than anywhere else, the staff are wonderful," said the 62-year-old Moscow metro employee, his face flushed from fever.

For a week Komarov has been receiving treatment in a makeshift ward consisting of 550 beds inside an exhibition centre at Sokolniki Park in northeastern Moscow.

With ambulances bringing around 80 patients there every day, the centre is nearing full capacity.

But its 350 medical workers are well-prepared and have access to protective equipment, X-ray machines for chest scans and mobile labs. Every patient wears a QR code on their wrist providing instant access to their medical history.

Authorities have set up five temporary coronavirus wards to take the pressure off the healthcare system in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million.

"We take the hit so that the city's hospitals are no longer overwhelmed," said Maxim Naumenko, a 40-year-old doctor dressed in full protective gear.

He said he was recruited to manage the Sokolniki centre because of his experience in dealing with trauma during bombing and other attacks in the city in the early 2000s.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile Metro Doctor From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

7 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.