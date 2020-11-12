Russians sickened by virus surge feel lucky to be in well-off Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Alexander Komarov, a patient in one of Moscow's temporary hospital wards, cannot hold back tears as he speaks about his fear of dying from the coronavirus.

But as Russia's underfunded and poorly staffed hospitals in the regions beyond Moscow are struggling to cope with a new surge in virus patients, Komarov acknowledges that he is lucky to be receiving treatment in the affluent capital.

"I'd rather be here than anywhere else, the staff are wonderful," said the 62-year-old Moscow metro employee, his face flushed from fever.

For a week Komarov has been receiving treatment in a makeshift ward consisting of 550 beds inside an exhibition centre at Sokolniki Park in northeastern Moscow.

With ambulances bringing around 80 patients there every day, the centre is nearing full capacity.

But its 350 medical workers are well-prepared and have access to protective equipment, X-ray machines for chest scans and mobile labs. Every patient wears a QR code on their wrist providing instant access to their medical history.

Authorities have set up five temporary coronavirus wards to take the pressure off the healthcare system in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million.

"We take the hit so that the city's hospitals are no longer overwhelmed," said Maxim Naumenko, a 40-year-old doctor dressed in full protective gear.

He said he was recruited to manage the Sokolniki centre because of his experience in dealing with trauma during bombing and other attacks in the city in the early 2000s.