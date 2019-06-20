Russians to prod Putin on poverty, personal life as ratings fall

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Russians are set to ask President Vladimir Putin about growing poverty at home and tensions abroad during an annual televised phone-in Thursday, which comes following a fall in his approval ratings.

The leader is also likely to face a degree of grilling on his personal life, according to questions submitted by the public online ahead of the live show.

Set to be held for the 17th time since Putin came to power in 1999, the show starts at 0900 GMT and usually lasts several hours.

Ahead of the carefully choreographed show, more than one million questions had been submitted, organisers told Russian news agencies.

Putin will this year respond to the nation as his personal ratings struggle to recover following unpopular moves last year such as increasing the state pension age and hiking VAT.

The programme sees the president swoop in to solve everyday problems of Russians, often taking the time to call regional officials and upbraid them.

He sometimes gives veiled hints on his personal life, a topic of interest to many since his divorce from his wife Lyudmila.

The president could face more critical questioning this year as he no longer commands the soaring ratings prompted by the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, when up to 90 percent of Russians backed him.

Now two-thirds approve his policies, according to independent pollster Levada.

"The main aim of the phone-in is to show that Vladimir Putin is the chief defender of the interests of the people, that he's the most humane president and the last hope for justice," political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

Kalachev added that Putin could turn a downbeat national mood to his advantage.