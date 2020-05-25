UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Reports 95% April Passenger Drop

Mon 25th May 2020

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Russia's biggest carrier Aeroflot on Monday said it registered a 95 percent drop in passengers in April compared to last year, as the coronavirus ground travel to a halt.

The Aeroflot Group carried 11.4 million passengers in the first four months of 2020, which is 34.7 percent less than the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The drop was especially precipitous in April, when the company carried 229,000 passengers, down 95.2 percent year-on-year.

The results are explained by the "dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions" imposed by Russia and destination countries, Aeroflot said.

Aeroflot Group, which includes low-cost carrier Pobeda and domestic airlines based in Saint Petersburg and the Far East, expects to gradually increase the number of flights across Russia in June.

Russia's Rosaviatsia air transport agency banned most regular and charter international flights starting from March 23.

Aeroflot has since been transporting Russian citizens requesting evacuations from abroad.

