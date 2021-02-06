UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Annual Inflation Rises To 5.2% In January

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russia's annual inflation rises to 5.2% in January

Moscow, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia's annual inflation rate rose to 5.2 percent in January, Rosstat statistics agency said Friday, as food prices shot higher.

Consumer prices started to climb in March last year, driven by the slump in oil prices and a drop in the value of the national Currency the ruble, after months of historically low inflation.

Among the most affected food prices were those of sugar, which rose by 64 percent, and sunflower oil, which rose 26 percent.

Russia's government has been addressing the issue since late 2020 after President Vladimir Putin publicly expressed concern about the sharp increase in the prices of certain food products.

He instructed the government to prepare measures to regulate prices before the end of year holidays, which was followed by an announcement of export quotas for cereals among other measures.

Last year Russia recorded 3.4 percent inflation year-on-year.

Inflation was notably driven by the weak ruble, which fell in early November 2020 to its lowest level since December 2014, before recovering.

Global food prices -- led by cereals, oils and sugar -- rose in January for the eighth consecutive month reaching their highest level in nearly seven years, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said in February.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Holidays Agriculture Oil Vladimir Putin January February March November December 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

17 minutes ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

17 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

17 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

17 minutes ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

17 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.