Russia's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 9 Mln

Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 39,256 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,031,851, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

It took less than a month for Russia's caseload to jump from eight million to nine million as the country has been struggling with a fourth and the highest wave of coronavirus infections since mid-September.

The national death toll grew by a new single-day record of 1,241 to 254,167, and the number of recoveries increased by 33,802 to 7,754,764, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,185 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,891,428.

