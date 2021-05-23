(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Russia's cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 5,001,505 after the country registered 8,951 new infections over the past 24 hours, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 357 to 118,482 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 7,297 to 4,617,762.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit area, has registered 2,924 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,157,039.

According to official data, as of Friday, 25,468,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia that has a population of more than 146 million.