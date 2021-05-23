UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Top 5 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases top 5 million

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Russia's cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases reached 5,001,505 after the country registered 8,951 new infections over the past 24 hours, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 357 to 118,482 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 7,297 to 4,617,762.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit area, has registered 2,924 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,157,039.

According to official data, as of Friday, 25,468,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia that has a population of more than 146 million.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

48 minutes ago

Class of 2021 graduates honoured at NYU Abu Dhabi& ..

1 hour ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

2 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

3 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.