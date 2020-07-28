UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Top 823,500

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,395 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 823,515, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 150 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,504, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 674 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 239,315, it said.

According to the statement, 612,217 people have recovered so far, including 8,888 over the past day.

As of Monday, 261,722 people were still under medical observation, while over 27.3 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday in a separate statement.

