MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,118 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 892,654, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 70 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,001.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 694 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 248,228, the response center said.

According to the statement, 696,681 people have recovered so far, including 3,259 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 240,474 people were still under medical observation, while over 30.8 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.