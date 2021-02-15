UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 14,207 To 4,086,090

Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 14,207 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 4,086,090, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

It said that 394 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 80,520.

According to the statement, 3,607,036 people have so far recovered, including 13,935 recoveries over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,818 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 957,996, the response center said.

