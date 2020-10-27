UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 16,550 To 1,547,774

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 16,550 to 1,547,774

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 16,550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,547,774, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 320 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 26,589.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 4,312 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 405,352, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,158,940 people have recovered so far, including 12,884 over the past day.

So far, over 58.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

13 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Governor,CM lead Kashmir Black Day rally

30 seconds ago

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election ..

32 seconds ago

Some 300 employees of Thailand's loss-ridden state ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.