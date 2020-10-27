MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 16,550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,547,774, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 320 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 26,589.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 4,312 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 405,352, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,158,940 people have recovered so far, including 12,884 over the past day.

So far, over 58.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.