Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 4,952 To 1,005,000

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,952 to 1,005,000

MOSCOW, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,952 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,005,000, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 115 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,414.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 625 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 263,684, the center said.

According to the statement, 821,169 patients have recovered so far, including 5,464 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 210,716 people were still under medical observation, while over 37.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.

