MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,363 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,046,370, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 128 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,263.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 695 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 269,079, the center said.

According to the statement, 862,373 patients have recovered so far, including 5,915 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 208,801 people were still under medical observation, while over 39.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.