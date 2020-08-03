MOSCOW, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,394 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 856,264, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 79 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 14,207, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 693 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 243,406, the response center said.

According to the statement, 653,593 people have recovered so far, including 3,420 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 252,403 people were still under medical observation, while over 29 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.